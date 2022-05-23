News Live: Thunderstorm, rains bring down temperature in Delhi by 11 degrees

A 35-year-old man was shot in face by four unidentified people who opened fire at him from inside a car in a bid to snatch his gold chain and bracelet, police said on Monday.
Man shot in face during robbery bid in west Delhi
Assam flood: Six more die, 7.2 lakh affected
The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated with six more persons, including two children, losing their lives and nearly 7.2 lakh people coming under the impact of the deluge across 22 districts.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons drowned in Kampur revenue circle of Nagaon district.
Thunderstorm, rains bring down temperature in Delhi by 11 degrees
Thunderstorm followed by heavy rains in Delhi on Monday brought down the surface temperature by 11 degrees, a much-needed respite from the scorching heat in the national capital.
From 5.40 a.m. till 7 a.m., the temperature fell by 11 degrees, from 29 to 18 degrees Celsius.
The IMD had earlier predicted a wet spell for North-West India from May 22-24 with peak intensity on May 23.
Canada storms death toll rises to 8
The death toll from powerful storms that lashed eastern Canada over the weekend has risen to at least eight, authorities said Sunday.
Police in the province of Ontario announced on CTVNews the deaths of seven people, killed Saturday by falling trees and branches. (AFP)