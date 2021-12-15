News Live: Fire breaks out in Maharashtra's Thane

Track DH's latest updates of India and the world, here!
A fire broke out at the godown of a complex in Thane's Bhiwandi area, this morning.
Maharashtra | A fire broke out at the godown of a complex in Thane's Bhiwandi area, this morning. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot. No one injured: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/vrjlQr3t9J
Pak issues visas to 112 Indians to visit Hindu temple in Punjab province
Pakistan on Tuesdayissuedvisasto112Indianpilgrims tovisita prominentHindutemplecomplex inPunjab's Chakwal district.
The pilgrims wouldvisitShree Katas RajTemples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of KatasTemples, from December 17-23, the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi tweeted.
“Today, the High Commission for Pakistan in Indiaissued112visastoIndianHindupilgrims for theirvisitto a prominentHindutempleinPunjab, Pakistan,” it said.
Jamiat chief meets Saudi envoy, flags concerns over 'allegations' levelled against Tablighi Jamaat
Prominent Muslim bodyJamiatUlema-e-Hind'schiefMaulana Arshad Madani metSaudiArabia's Ambassador to India Saud Bin Mohammed Al-Sati and conveyedconcernsoverthe "allegations"levelledby that country's Ministry of Islamic AffairsagainsttheTablighiJamaat, theJamiatsaid on Tuesday.
In a statement, theJamiatsaid that Madani during hismeetingwith theSaudiAmbassador to India said that the statement ofSaudiArabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs regardingTablighiJamaathas become a cause of "greatconcern" for Muslims alloverthe world.
