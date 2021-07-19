News Live: Monsoon Session of Parliament to get under way today

  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 08:10 ist
DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
  • 08:09

    60,000 kids in Karnataka 'out of school' in 2020-21, private schools claim in survey

    As many as 60,000 students in the state are practically out of school as they have not renewed their enrolment or participated in academic activities during 2020-21 academic year, but present only in the government records.

  • 07:33
  • 07:20

    Over 40 Indian journalists, activists on list of potential Pegasus surveillance targets

    At least 40 Indian journalists and around a dozen activists, including the Bhima Koregaon case accused, have figured in a leaked list of potential targets for surveillance using hacking software 'Pegasus', sold by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group.

  • 06:40

    Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand village

  • 06:39

    Overconfidence among party leaders led to BJP's rout in West Bengal polls: Suvendu Adhikari

    In his first public criticism after BJP's defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls, Leader of Opposition in the State AssemblySuvenduAdhikari on Sunday said the BJP lost because of several leaders' overconfidence that the party would get over 170 seats.

  • 06:37

    Your hunger for power has left lakhs craving for food: Rahul slams Modi government

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Modi government, saying "your hunger for power" has left lakhs craving for foodgrains.

  • 06:36

    Farmers set for fresh showdown with Centre during Monsoon Session

    Agitating farmers and the Modi government are set for a fresh showdown with protesters demanding repeal of the three farm laws planning to take out daily marches to Parliament beginning Thursday till the end of the monsoon session on August 13.

