News Live: Farmers to protest near Parliament amid Monsoon Session

(ANI)
Maharashtra: Waterlogging at Thane district's Bhiwandi area due to heavy rainfall
(ANI)
Privileged motion moved against 'no death due to oxygen shortage' answer in Rajya Sabha
MP Binoy Viswam moves privileged motion notice against answer in the Rajya Sabha by Bharati Pravin Pawar that no deaths were reported because of shortage of oxygen.
Security tightens at Singhu border ahead of a farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar
Farmers to protest near Parliament amid Monsoon Session
Farmers agitating against the three farm laws will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' every day at Jantar Mantar, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning Thursday.
A group of 200 farmers will hold “peaceful demonstrations” at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws and no protester will go to Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway.
Read more