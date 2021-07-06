News Live: US forces shoot down armed drone over Iraq embassy

  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 05:57 ist
  • 05:41

    Sangh's ideology always been full of harmony, brotherhood: Naqvi on Bhagwat's remarks

    The RSS ideology has always been full of harmony, brotherhood and nationalism, and it was the propaganda by "Bharat bashing bridage" that had painted a negative picture of the Sangh, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday, a day after chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the DNA of all Indians is the same.

  • 05:38

    US forces shoot down armed drone over Iraq embassy

    US forces shot down an armed drone above their embassy in Baghdad on Monday night, Iraqi security officials said, hours after a rocket attack on a base housing US soldiers in the west of the country.

  • 05:34

    Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals as first-timers shine

    Novak Djokovic marched into his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final while Roger Federer became the oldest man in the modern era to make the last-eight at Wimbledon on 'Manic Monday' at the All England Club.

  • 05:33

  • 05:32

    5 suspected Pakistan militants killed in raid on hideout

    Security forces shot five suspected militants to death Monday during a raid on their hideout near Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, a spokesman for a counter-terrorism department said.

