News Live: US forces shoot down armed drone over Iraq embassy
updated: Jul 06 2021, 05:57 ist
05:41
Sangh's ideology always been full of harmony, brotherhood: Naqvi on Bhagwat's remarks
The RSS ideology has always been full of harmony, brotherhood and nationalism, and it was the propaganda by "Bharat bashing bridage" that had painted a negative picture of the Sangh, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday, a day after chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the DNA of all Indians is the same.
US forces shoot down armed drone over Iraq embassy
US forces shot down an armed drone above their embassy in Baghdad on Monday night, Iraqi security officials said, hours after a rocket attack on a base housing US soldiers in the west of the country.
Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals as first-timers shine
Novak Djokovic marched into his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final while Roger Federer became the oldest man in the modern era to make the last-eight at Wimbledon on 'Manic Monday' at the All England Club.
5 suspected Pakistan militants killed in raid on hideout
Security forces shot five suspected militants to death Monday during a raid on their hideout near Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, a spokesman for a counter-terrorism department said.
