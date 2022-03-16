News Live: India to begin vaccinating children aged 12-14 years from today
updated: Mar 16 2022, 08:47 ist
08:17
The art of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory
Sacking one of his Generals for losing a crucial battle in the civil war out of sheer stupidity when it seemed victory was almost assured, Abraham Lincoln reportedly said, “He has managed to wring one last spectacular defeat from the jaws of victory.”
Oil prices fall below $100 a barrel as China’s Covid-19 outbreak threatens demand
Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, falling below $100 a barrel, as China, the world’s largest oil importer, imposed new lockdowns to combat an outbreak of the coronavirus, moves that could threaten demand.
The swing in oil prices, which approached $130 a barrel last week, reverberated through the stock market: Airlines stocks rallied, and shares of oil producers slid.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 7.4 per centto $99.91 a barrel, its lowest price since late February. West Texas Intermediate crude, the USbenchmark, fell 6.4 per centat $96.44 a barrel.
07:44
Journalist murdered in Mexico, eighth this year: official
Armando Linares, the director of the news site Monitor Michoacan, was murdered Tuesday in western Mexico, the state prosecutor's office said -- his death marks the eighth killing of a media worker in the country so far in 2022.
In a statement, the Michoacan prosecutor's office said Linares was murdered "this afternoon in a private home."
07:43
North Korea fired a "projectile" but the launch appears to have immediately failed, AFP reported.
North Korea fired a "projectile" but the launch appears to have immediately failed, AFP reported.