News Live: Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

07:56
Suspension of Opposition MPs eases pressure on BJP in Rajya Sabha
With TRS and YSR Congress that used to come to the rescue of the Narendra Modi government playing hard ball, the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs will be a welcome relief for the ruling BJP in Rajya Sabha where the numbers could go against it depending on attendance. Read more
07:53
India has always condemned acts of violence in Syria as well as violations of human rights law, irrespective of who their perpetrators are: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UNGA on UNSC Arria-formula meeting on accountability in Syria
US labor authorities on Monday ordered a new vote on whether Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama can form a union, saying the online retail giant had violated rules during the ballot.
Organizers vying to form the first union at the e-commerce colossus in the United States had appealed after employees voted overwhelmingly in April against the effort. (AFP)
06:24
PM not a sympathiser of farmers but seeker of votes: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the repeal of the farm laws without a debate in Parliament on issues such as the demand for MSP and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, alleging that he was "not a sympathiser of farmers" but seeker of votes.
Argentina's LionelMessiwon the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer's most prestigious trophy yet again. (Reuters)
06:25
