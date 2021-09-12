News Live: Joshi, Tomar likely to visit Gujarat today as new CM to be chosen

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Tomar likely to visit Gujarat Sunday as BJP central observers
Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar are likely to visit Gujarat on Sunday as the BJP's central observers to a meeting of the legislature party to choose the new chief minister following Vijay Rupani's resignation, sources said.
Drone attack hits near US forces in northern Iraq, say officials
A drone attack hit near USforces stationed at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq on Saturday, Iraqi Kurdish security officials said.
British teen Emma Raducanu wins US Open; first qualifier to win Slam
Britain's 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title by defeating Canada's 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday in the US Open women's final.
