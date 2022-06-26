Maharashtra Crisis Live: Shiv Sena Thane district President Naresh Mhaske resigns

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde issued a statement on Saturday, saying that he is fighting to "save" the party from the "clutches" of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Thane President Naresh Mhaske tendered his resignation. Stay tuned for live updates.
BJP ready to form Maharashtra government, says Murugesh Nirani
The BJP would form government in Maharashtra if the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs supported, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said here on Saturday.
My fight is to rescue Shiv Sena from 'python of MVA,' says Eknath Shinde
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on late Saturday evening said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
Former Thane Mayor and Shiv Sena Thane district President Naresh Mhaske, who is close to Eknath Shinde, has resigned