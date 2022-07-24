News Live: Expelled Cong MLA from Haryana, Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP's JP Nadda

World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul finishes ninth in triple jump
11:46
Arpita Mukherjee to be produced before Court today
Kolkata: Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of WB cabinet minister & former Education Min Partha Chatterjee, will be produced before Bank shallCourt, today. ED to seek her custody today. ED recovered approx Rs 20cr in cash from her residential premises in searches linked to the recruitment scam
Marvel Phase 5 to end with 'Thunderbolts' release in 2024
10:45
The World Health Organization today called on countries in South - East Asia Region to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox, with the disease being declared a public health emergency of international concern.
10:26
Will try to change the colour of the medal next time: Neeraj Chopra
I didn't feel pressured by the fact that I am an Olympic champion. I believed in myself even after the third throw. I made a comeback & won silver, it felt good. I would try to change the colour of the medal next time: Neeraj Chopra
10:26
White House calls for coordinated Int'l response to combat Monkeypox outbreak
09:24
PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning Silver medal at World Championships
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning a "historic" Silver medal at the World Championships.
This is a special moment for Indian sports, PM says.
07:16
India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025: Study
India is likely to witness an over seven-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025 compared to the situation a decade ago, researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported, lamenting the lack of a population-level screening tool to identify such patients.
Federal Reserve set for another big rate hike with economy on knife's edge
US central bankers face an increasingly difficult balancing act as they struggle to douse scorching inflation while still keeping the economy growing, though they have made it clear they are willing to risk a recession.
Agniveer Airforce recruitment exam begins amid tight security
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation today
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement issued on Saturday said.
