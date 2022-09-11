News Live: National flag at half-mast as India mourns Queen Elizabeth II
News Live: National flag at half-mast as India mourns Queen Elizabeth II
updated: Sep 11 2022, 09:16 ist
Bharat Jodo Yatra under way in Kerala on Sunday
Video 2: Video: Bharat Jodo Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal, K Muralidharan, Kodikkunnil Suresh among others with Rahul Gandhi @DeccanHeraldpic.twitter.com/NhoTr6b9Ez
As we embark on our journey towards making India a developed nation, it is an important time for us to reflect on where we see India in the next 25 years. Next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, as articulated by PM Modi, are going to define India’s growth story: Union Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/UUWJQl9jHL
11th September has a special connection with Swami Vivekananda. It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India's culture and ethos. https://t.co/1iz7OgT5Ab
Delhi | National flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/dPc7IvHrlh
Youth India's biggest opportunity: Piyush Goyal
Strong earthquake detected in Papua New Guinea
The US Geological Survey has detected a 7.6-magnitudeearthquakein northeastern Papua New Guinea.
The quake hit at 6:46 am. Initial readings put the quake at a depth of some 50 to 60 kilometers (30 to 40 miles) located 67 kilometers (42 miles) east of Kainantu, a sparsely populated area.
NOAA has since removed the tsunami threat for the area.