News Live: National flag at half-mast as India mourns Queen Elizabeth II

  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 09:16 ist
Track news updates from around the world only with DH!
  • 09:15

    Bharat Jodo Yatra under way in Kerala on Sunday

  • 09:13

    India has the advantage of demographic dividend. Our youth, the aspirational people that we have in India is the biggest opportunity & each one of them is connected to the world with access to Internet: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

  • 09:13

    11th September has a special connection with Swami Vivekananda. It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India's culture and ethos: PM Modi

  • 07:13

    National flag at half-mast as India mourns Queen Elizabeth II

  • 06:35

    Youth India's biggest opportunity: Piyush Goyal

  • 06:29

    Strong earthquake detected in Papua New Guinea

    The US Geological Survey has detected a 7.6-magnitudeearthquakein northeastern Papua New Guinea.

    The quake hit at 6:46 am. Initial readings put the quake at a depth of some 50 to 60 kilometers (30 to 40 miles) located 67 kilometers (42 miles) east of Kainantu, a sparsely populated area.

    NOAA has since removed the tsunami threat for the area.