Local recruitment into militancy down, infiltration up

Despite reports of a rising number of infiltration attempts by the militants along the Line of Control (LoC), the local recruitment into militancy has gone down considerably this year.

Police records reveal that from January 2019 to October 15, only 39 youth joined militancy out of which six later returned home and are living a normal life. Post abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, on August 5, nine youth went missing and it is believed that they may have joined militancy.

“But there is no official or other confirmation whether they have really joined the militancy or are simply away from their homes,” a senior police official said. “We are in touch with their families and are hopeful to bring them back.”

He said this year there is a considerable decline in the local militancy which is a good sign. "Social media and the internet played a vital role in luring local youth towards militancy in the last few years. Besides, there were other factors that include peer pressure, family compulsions, neighbourhood impact,” the officer said.

“Massive funerals and the gun salutes by the militants was also a major reason. All these measures have been curbed now due to which youth are not going towards militancy now,” he added.

However, sources said, while the local recruitment had gone down this year, dozens of battle-hardened Pakistani militants have infiltrated into Kashmir in the last two months. After the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan reportedly reactivated launch pads and terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

"Nearly a hundred militants may have already infiltrated in the last two months, while a few hundred others are waiting for their turn along the LoC on the Pakistani side. The Pakistani army is trying its best to send as many militants into Kashmir as possible before the snow closes infiltration routes in late November," they revealed.