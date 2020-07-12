Madhya Pradesh doctor sends his wife's tests under the house maid's name: Report

A government doctor from Madhya Pradesh has been booked under the provisions of Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act for sending his wife’s test samples under the house maid’s name, NDTV reported.

Dr Abhay Ranjan Singh works at the Khutar health centre in the state's Singrauli district. He allegedly committed the fraud to cover up his trip to Balliya, Uttar Pradesh, without any sanctioned leave to attend a wedding on June 23.

He didn’t self-quarantine after returning to Singrauli on 1 July and continued his duties which included sealing containment zones.

His wife developed symptoms for the infection over time and the officer sent his wife's samples with their maid's details on them.

The fraud was revealed when the sample tested positive for Covid-19 and the authorities reached the maid's residence for confirmation.

Two other family members and Dr Singh had also tested positive.

"An FIR has been lodged against the doctor under the provisions of the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act. Once he recovers from the viral infection, action would be taken against him. The BMO's wife's samples- which were sent in another woman's name - tested COVID positive, after which a medical team went to the house to isolate her; it was found that it wasn't her sample,” Baidhan police station in-charge Arun Pandey told the news agency.

As a result, 33 government staff, a sub-divisional magistrate included, have to be self-isolated. Their samples have been sent for testing.