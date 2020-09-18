Madhya Pradesh's Covid-19 tally crosses 1-lakh-mark with biggest one-day rise of 2,552 cases

The coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh worsened on Friday as the infection count crossed the one lakh-mark with the highest single-day spike of 2,552 cases, officials said.

The case count now stands at 1,00,458 in the state, which has been witnessing 2,000-plus daily cases since the last nine days.

State Public Health and Engineering Minister Aidal Singh Kansana on Friday said on social media that he has tested positive for the infection.

The death of 24 patients took the state's fatality count to 1,901, the official said.

Of these, Indore recorded six deaths, followed by five in Bhopal, four in Gwalior, two each in Jabalpur, one each in Sagar, Dhar, Betul, Damoh, Rajgarh, Chhindwara and Tikamgarh, he said.

A total of 2,554 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 76,952, the official said.

Among the fresh cases, Indore alone accounted for 396, the highest in the state, followed by 264 in Gwalior, 224 in Bhopal and 200 in Jabalpur, he said.

The case tally in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 18,717, while the deaths stood at 485, the official said.

While Bhopal's caseload stood at 14,339, including 349 fatalities, the infection count in Gwalior and Jabalpur climbed to 8,720 and 7,151, respectively, he said.

At 4,182, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Gwalior and Bhopal have 2,077 and 1,636 patients under treatment, respectively, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh now has 8,014 active containment zones.

According to the official data, the state has recorded 36,493 Covid-19 cases and 506 casualties in September so far.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,00,458, new cases 2,552, deaths 1,901, recovered 76,952, active cases 21,605, number of people tested so far 17,82,505.