Maha floods: celeb, banks donate to CM's Relief Fund

Several celebrities, banks, and trade organisations have come forward to help the flood victims in Maharashtra by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday donated Rs 11 lakh while superstar Aamir Khan contributed Rs 25 lakh for the flood relief.

Hailing their gesture, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet said, "Thank you @aamir_khan for your contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards #CMReliefFund #MaharashtraFloods."

"We are also thankful to Respected Lata Didi for the contribution of Rs 11 lakh towards #CMReliefFund #MaharashtraFloods!" Fadnavis said in another tweet.

Besides, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation donated Rs one crore, Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank- Rs 21.98 lakh, Hajrat Haji Abdul Rehman Sailani Shahbaba Trust, Buldhana -Rs five lakh, while an organization of citizens in Pune gave Rs 7 lakh.

The Urban Cooperative Credit Society at Baner contributed Rs 11 lakh and Shri Bhairavnath Devasthan Trust at Baner gave Rs 15 lakh.

Also, the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd contributed Rs 21 lakh, Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd -Rs 25 lakh, Fruit & Vegetable Merchant Association, and Retail Vegetable Trader Mahasangh- Rs 25.25 lakh, and Mathadi Transport & General Kamgar Union-Rs 30 lakh to the CM's Relief Fund.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a slew of measures, including loan waiver for farmers, new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for those who lost their dwellings and free food grains, for people affected by the recent floods in parts of the state.

Heavy floods battered western Maharashtra and the Konkan region earlier this month, with Kolhapur and Sangli districts bearing the maximum brunt.