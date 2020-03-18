Maha: After COVID-19 spread, now scare and action

Maharashtra: After coronavirus spread, now scare and action

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Mar 18 2020, 20:08pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 20:08pm ist
Passengers wear masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

A week into the COVID-19 crisis in India's commercial capital of Mumbai, there was scare among the public and time for a crackdown by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 in Maharashtra rose to 42 with a fresh positive case in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district.

Four persons who were put 'home-quarantine' stamp at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on arrival from Germany, were found travelling in a Western Railway train to Gujarat and deboarded after co-passengers and TTEs noticed them.

The foursome was headed to Surat and Vadodara.

Western Railway authorities deboarded them in Palghar district and handed over to local authorities.

"Four German returned persons, travelling to Surat/Vadodara were deboarded (& handed over to district authorities) from Garib Rath at Palghar on 18/03/2020 when alert on-duty TTEs & co-passengers found Home Quarantine seal on their hands. Pls don't endanger the life of others by such act," the Western Railway tweeted.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has started imposing a penalty of Rs 1,000 if anyone if found spitting in roads and public places. 
Food & Drugs Administration Minister Rajendra Shingane himself visited medical shops in Mumbai to clampdown on black marketing of hand-sanitizers and masks. 

Health minister Rajesh Tope rushed to Pune for an on-spot review of the situation in the worst-affected district.

Coming down on irresponsible social media posts, the Maharashtra Medical Association has issued notice to Dr Anil Patil, a Dadar-based doctor, who had claimed that COVID-19 is "faltu" (useless) and will not survive till summer. The association has also written to Tope against a writer and a newspaper for an article demeaning health advisories of the government, medical profession, research and fight against COVID-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Pope urges hugs, phone calls to fight off isolation

Pope urges hugs, phone calls to fight off isolation

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

 