Maharashtra: After coronavirus spread, now scare and action

A week into the COVID-19 crisis in India's commercial capital of Mumbai, there was scare among the public and time for a crackdown by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 in Maharashtra rose to 42 with a fresh positive case in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district.

Four persons who were put 'home-quarantine' stamp at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on arrival from Germany, were found travelling in a Western Railway train to Gujarat and deboarded after co-passengers and TTEs noticed them.

The foursome was headed to Surat and Vadodara.

Western Railway authorities deboarded them in Palghar district and handed over to local authorities.

"Four German returned persons, travelling to Surat/Vadodara were deboarded (& handed over to district authorities) from Garib Rath at Palghar on 18/03/2020 when alert on-duty TTEs & co-passengers found Home Quarantine seal on their hands. Pls don't endanger the life of others by such act," the Western Railway tweeted.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has started imposing a penalty of Rs 1,000 if anyone if found spitting in roads and public places.

Food & Drugs Administration Minister Rajendra Shingane himself visited medical shops in Mumbai to clampdown on black marketing of hand-sanitizers and masks.

Health minister Rajesh Tope rushed to Pune for an on-spot review of the situation in the worst-affected district.

Coming down on irresponsible social media posts, the Maharashtra Medical Association has issued notice to Dr Anil Patil, a Dadar-based doctor, who had claimed that COVID-19 is "faltu" (useless) and will not survive till summer. The association has also written to Tope against a writer and a newspaper for an article demeaning health advisories of the government, medical profession, research and fight against COVID-19.