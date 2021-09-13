Fire in parking of Thane housing complex guts 8 cars

Maharashtra: Fire in parking area of Thane housing complex, 8 vehicles gutted

The fire broke out in one of the vehicles at around 4.30 am and spread to vehicles parked there

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 13 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 15:26 ist
Four cars and as many two-wheelers were destroyed in the blaze. Credit: iStock Images

A fire broke out in the parking area of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, gutting eight vehicles, a civic official said.

No person was injured in the incident that took in the residential complex located on Pokhran Road No. 2, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The fire broke out in one of the vehicles at around 4.30 am and spread to other vehicles parked there, he said. Four cars and as many two-wheelers were destroyed in the blaze, the official said. After getting the message, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in about one-and-a-half hours, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Fire
Thane
Accident
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

 