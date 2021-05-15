Maharashtra govt exempts truckers from RT-PCR test for entering state

In a relief to road transporters, the Maharashtra government has done away with the mandatory RT-PCR test requirement for the truck drivers in the state, industry body AIMTC said on Saturday.

The All India Motor Transport Congress, which is the top body of the transporters in the country, had demanded from the state government for waiving such a condition. The state government in its revised guidelines, issued on Saturday, said that the truck drivers "may be allowed to enter in the state only after checking the temperature and any other symptoms as well as status of each person on Aarogya Setu".

“With persistent follow-ups at the highest level we are successful in getting revised guidelines regarding mandatory requirement of negative RTP-CR Test for drivers in Maharashtra,” Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of the Core Committee, AIMTC, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, AIMTC got instructions from the Chief Secretary office issued to the field officials to release the vehicles immediately, he said, adding this was done promptly and the vehicles were released.