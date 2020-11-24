Maharashtra govt sets up task force for vaccine distribution

Maharashtra sets up task force for vaccine distribution

According to CM, the Maharashtra govt is in regular touch with Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and is tracking development of Covid-19 vaccine

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 24 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 16:33 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: Twitter Image/@CMOMaharashtra

As Covid-19 vaccine development closes towards its final stages, the Maharashtra government has set up a task force for the distribution in the state to deal with the viral pandemic.

“We have set up a task force for the vaccination programme,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said at the meeting of CMs of eight states chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to him, the state government is in regular touch with Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and is tracking the development of the vaccine.

