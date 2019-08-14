Maharashtra police tightens security for I-Day

A general alert to maintain law and order in view of Independence Day celebrations has been sounded in Maharashtra, according to police officials.

As per the inputs received by police, the Centre's move to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 might evoke some impact in certain areas, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"We have received general inputs. We are prepared to tackle any eventuality and our force is on alert," he said.

The inputs have cautioned about likely impact due to the decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

"We are engaged in a dialogue with residents of some Muslim-dominated pockets. We have requested people to maintain peace and harmony," he said.

The official said police personnel are being deployed in large numbers at vital places in Mumbai and rest of the state.

Various arms of police, including ATS, anti-terrorism cells at police stations, anti-sabotage teams, Quick Response Teams, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, dog squads, special forces are also kept on alert, he said.

Besides, coastal police have increased surveillance at crucial landing points in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and coastal districts of Konkan region to thwart the possibility, if any, of anti-national elements taking a sea route.

In Mumbai, police have launched combing operations in slums, hotels, lodges and guest houses to nab anti-social elements.

'Nakabandi' or security blockades have been put at main entry points to Mumbai and checking of vehicles is also underway.