Maharashtra State Board Class 12 results declared, overall pass percentage at 90.66%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE declared the results of class 12th board exam on Thursday. The overall pass percentage is 90.66 percent this year.

The MSBSHSE Class 12 results are now available on these websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

Over 12 lakh students (12,81,712) have successfully passed in this year's examination in the state. The total pass percentage of the state was recorded at 90.66 percent, which is 4.78 percent higher than last year's pass percentage of 85.88 percent.

Girls outshined boys this year as well, as 93.88 percent girls who appeared for exams passed as compared to 88.04 percent of the boys.

The science stream has the highest pass percentage with 96.93 percent, followed by Commerce stream with 91.27 percent, Vocational with 86.07 and Arts with 82.63 percent.

The Konkan district of the state tops with 95.89 percent of students passing out this year. The Pune division with 92.50 percent bagged the second position. The Aurangabad district secured the lowest pass percentage with 88.18 percent.