Maharashtra: Traffic cop dragged on road by rickshaw, driver held

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Nov 27 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 13:49 ist

An on-duty traffic policeman was dragged on road by an autorikshaw in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city after he tried to stop its driver for carrying more number of passengers than the vehicle's capacity, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Jalna Road in the city on Thursday afternoon, in which policeman Haseemuddin Shaikh suffered injuries on his right leg, he said.

"Shaikh was on duty at High Court Signal on Jalna Road, when he spotted an autorickshaw carrying more number of passengers than permitted," the official said.

Shaikh stopped the rickshaw and sat on its rear seat. He asked the driver to take the vehicle by roadside, he added.

"However, the driver, identified as Farooq Shah, continued to drive. Shaikh fell down on the road after being pushed from the auto. However, he held on to the vehicle. After that the driver increased the speed of the vehicle, due to which the policeman got dragged for some distance," he said.

The accused was arrested immediately afterwards and will be presented in court on Friday.

An offence was registered against the driver at Pundalik Nagar police station under relevant IPC sections and the Motor Vehicles Act, assistant police inspector Ghanshyam Sonavane said. 

