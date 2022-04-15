Father-in-law kills woman for not serving breakfast

Maharashtra: Woman shot dead by father-in-law for not serving breakfast

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who escaped from the house immediately after the incident

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 15 2022, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 17:51 ist

A woman was shot dead allegedly by her father-in-law apparently for not serving breakfast to him in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The 42-year-old woman, a resident of the Rabodi locality, suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the morning, a day after the incident, they said.

Senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar of the Rabodi police station said initially an offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides the Arms Act was registered against the accused, Kashinath Pandurang Patil, 76, and it has now been converted into a murder case (section 302) following the death of the victim, a housewife.

The officer, quoting a complaint filed by another daughter-in-law of the accused, said the incident took place at their house at around 11.30 am on Thursday. The accused got annoyed when the victim did not serve him breakfast along with tea, he said.

The elderly man, a real estate developer, pulled out a revolver and fatally shot his daughter-in-law, the officer said. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who escaped from the house immediately after the incident, he added. The police were ascertaining if there was any other provocation for the attack, Ghatekar said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

murder
father-in-law
breakfast
daughter-in-law
Woman murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

 