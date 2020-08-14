Maharashtra yet to give nod for Ganpati locals

The Maharashtra government had put on hold its decision to run special trains to the Konkan region for the Ganesh festival.

The 11-day festival starts on 22 August on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on 1 September on Anant Chaturdashi.

The coastal Konkan belt and the golden triangle of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, is the focal point of celebrations in the state, with the maximum public celebrations being held here.

Lakhs of people travel from Mumbai to Konkan destinations during the festival.

Last week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government asked Indian Railways for Ganpati specials but then put the decision on hold.

It is becoming a difficult choice for the MVA partners and there are several issues like people's demand, people's opposition and threat of Covid-19 spread.

Both, Central Railway and Western Railway accordingly made plans to operate special trains from 11 August-5 September. The trains were to run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on CR and Bandra Terminus and Mumbai Central on WR.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is running buses from the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) districts which include Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The passengers would have to get their Covid-19 swab tests done.

The financial capital of Mumbai and its suburbs have a close connect with the south Konkan districts Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, as more than 20 lakh people from the twin districts work and stay in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway reiterated that it was still ready to run the trains.

"Director, Disaster Management Unit, Maharashtra vide their letter dated 7 August informed that special trains may be scheduled to the Konkan Region for the Ganapati Festival in response to Central Railway’s letter. Accordingly, Central Railway immediately scheduled the special trains and sent for Railway Board’s approval. The Railway Board have instantly approved on 9 August the running of special trains subject to following the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) of Ministry of Home Affairs and Inter-District travel norms of the Maharashtra government in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic," the CR said.

"Railways is ready to run the specials subject to all the norms including social distancing. However, senior officials of Maharashtra government asked for the schedule of running of special trains to be kept on hold as the matter is under re-consideration of the Maharashtra Government and said that they would advise on the outcome. Since then, Railway administration both at Board level and zonal level are in continuous touch with the Maharashtra Government officials and have been waiting for the go-ahead," the CR said