Mahindra University shuts down after 30 test positive for Covid-19

The official said the university has declared a holiday for 15 days

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 27 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 18:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mahindra University Saturday shut its campus after 25 students and five staff members were tested positive for Covid-19.

Tech Mahindra Ltd-promoted university located at Bahadurpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad has sent the students home and announced that online classes will be conducted from Monday.

University sources told IANS that 25 students, one faculty member and four support staff were tested positive for Covid-19. Sources said a total of 1,700 students and staff members were tested for Covid.

Meanwhile, the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Medchal Malkajgiri district K Mallikarjuna Rao visited the university on Saturday. He said those who tested positive were in home isolation.

The official said the university has declared a holiday for 15 days.

The Mahindra Group last year launched the multi-disciplinary university, which is spread over 130 acres.

It is the first university in Telangana to be locked down due to Covid after the second wave of the pandemic.

Last week, 29 students of a government-run residential school and junior college for girls in Telangana's Khammam district had tested positive for the coronavirus.

