Malik hoists tricolour in I-Day celebration in J&K

Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national tricolour at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in the first Independence Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special status.

After unfurling the flag, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Restrictions were put in place in the wake of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Principal Secretary in the J-K administration Rohit Kansal had said restrictions were eased out in various parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, where peace prevailed on Wednesday.

He, however, said reasonable restrictions are put in place to maintain the law and order situation in the Valley.

The situation in Kashmir continued to be calm since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as no major incidents were reported and due to this, the government has given further relaxation in prohibitory orders in many areas, the officer had said.