Mamata's brother Ashim Banerjee dies due to Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 15 2021, 11:59 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 12:14 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata for nearly one month after he tested positive for the virus. 

More to follow...

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
COVID-19

