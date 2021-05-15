Mamata's brother Ashim Banerjee dies due to Covid-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to Covid-19 on Saturday.
He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata for nearly one month after he tested positive for the virus.
West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial's young brother Ashim Banerjee diea of Covid-19. He was hospitalised for about a month and passed away on Saturday morning. @DeccanHerald #coronavirus
— Soumya Das (@Soumyareporting) May 15, 2021
More to follow...
