Mammoth steps taken to make country self-reliant in defence sector: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 18:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after addressing the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

India has as much commitment to make its security apparatus and Army strong as it has for establishing peace and harmony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, stressing that mammoth steps have been taken to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi said recently, import of more than 100 military equipment has been stopped.

"From missiles to light military helicopters, from assault rifles to transport aircraft - all will be made in India. Our Tejas is getting ready to equip itself as per the modern requirements, for putting up a show of its majesty, speed and strength," he said.

Tejas is the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft which has been also been inducted in the Indian Air Force.

Modi noted that border and coastal infrastructure play a pivotal role in national security.

Emphasis is being laid on connectivity in every direction, be it the Himalayan peaks, or the islands of Indian Ocean. New roads are being constructed everywhere, from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, keeping in mind national security, he stressed. 

