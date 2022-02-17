Man killed for pushing customer at Mumbai's liquor shop

Man killed for pushing customer at liquor shop in Mumbai

The incident took place at S G Barve Road late on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 17 2022, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 21:45 ist
A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. Credit: iStock Photo

A 23-year-old man was killed after he allegedly pushed a man while coming out of a liquor shop in the eastern suburb of Kurla here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at S G Barve Road late on Wednesday night, an official said.

The victim Rajesh Bhalotiya was coming out of a liquor shop when he pushed the accused Rajesh Waghmare, he said.

Enraged about being pushed, Waghmare banged the victim's head on the road, the official said, adding that the shop owner immediately alerted the police.

Bhalotiya was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, while the accused was later nabbed from the locality, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Mumbai
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

 