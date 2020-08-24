Man man arrested after he kills and consumes rat snake, tries to sell a portion as python meat

The forest officials in Kerala arrested one person after he killed a rat snake, cooked and consumed a portion of the meat and then tried to sell the remaining portion as python meat.

The incident occurred at Neriyamangalam, in a rural area of Ernakulam district on Saturday night. The accused, identified as Biju V, a local native, was involved in similar cases earlier also and was known as 'Marapatti' (civet) Biju. Rat snakes are protected species and the accused can attract a sentence of five to seven years, forest department sources said.

Python meat, which is fat-rich, is believed to have medicinal values and is in high demand in illegal trade, which iis why the accused tried to sell the rat snake meat as python meat.

Biju reportedly caught the rat snake from his residential premises on Saturday. He cooked a portion of it and consumed it along with liquor. Later, he approached some locals and tried to sell it as python meat to them for Rs 500. A forest team received the tip-off and nabbed him.

Neriyamangalam range officer Arun K Nair said that the remains of the rat snake were also recovered from the premises of his house. The case was registered at Kothamangalam range as the offence happened in the limits of that office.