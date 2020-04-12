May Easter give us strength to overcome COVID-19: PM

May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19: PM

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 12 2020, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 09:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Poto)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings and prayed that the day gives added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19.

"Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy," the prime minister wrote on Twitter

"May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Easter
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

 