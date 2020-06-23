Mayawati demands probe into shelter home case

Mayawati demands high-level probe into Kanpur shelter home case

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 23 2020, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 13:20 ist
BSP supremo Mayawati. Credits: PTI Photo

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said the developments at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur have once again shown the "indifferent attitude" of the Uttar Pradesh government towards the protection of women as she demanded a fair probe and action against errant officials.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Fifty-seven girls living in the shelter home were tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week. Five of the girls were found to be pregnant.

Referring to the "worrisome" developments, she said on Twitter, "This again proves that the UP government is indifferent, careless and irresponsible in protecting women, leave alone respecting them."

Also Read | 57 girls at Uttar Pradesh children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

"It is the demand of the BSP that the UP government should not cover up the incident of Kanpur shelter home but take strict action against the culprits by conducting a high-level and fair investigation. Also, it is better if proper humanitarian reforms are brought in the system of all such protection homes," she added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSP
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

New normal: Back into the groove

New normal: Back into the groove

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 