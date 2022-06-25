Mayawati extends support to Draupadi Murmu, accuses opposition of 'ignoring' BSP

BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday announced her party's support to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu.

Speaking to reporters here, Mayawati, while clarifying that her party's decision to support Murmu was not a support to the BJP, attacked the opposition parties for 'ignoring' the BSP while deciding their candidate for the post of President.

Read | NDA Prez nominee Murmu dials Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee seeking support

''Our decision is neither in support of the BJP nor against the opposition......it has been taken keeping in view the ideology of the BSP, which is to support the dalits and tribals,'' she said.

''Development of the tribals is an integral part of our party's movement...the decision to support Murmu is also part of that movement,'' the BSP supremo said.

Mayawati also lambasted the opposition parties for what she said 'ignoring' the BSP while deliberating on their candidate for the upcoming presidential poll. ''BSP was kept away from all opposition meetings held to discuss a joint candidate for the post of President.....it shows their casteist mentality,'' she added.

''BSP does not believe in blindly following the other parties....we take decisions keeping in view the ideology of our party,'' she said.

Uttar Pradesh plays a crucial role in the election of the president as it sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha and 31 to Rajya Sabha. The Uttar Pradesh assembly has 403 members. Of the total value of votes in the electoral college, Uttar Pradesh's share is 14.86 per cent.

