Militant killed by security forces in J&K's Shopian

Militant gunned down by security forces in J&K's Shopian

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security personnel, who retaliated, police said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 08 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 16:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chack-i-Cholan village of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security personnel, who retaliated.

One ultra has been killed in the exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
Army
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

 