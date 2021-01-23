Milk, milk products, edible oil found unsafe at some places in Haryana

Milk, edible oil found unsafe at some places in Haryana

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 23 2021, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 02:37 ist
Milk, milk products and edible oil have been found unsafe for consumption at some places in Haryana, officials said on Friday.

Twenty-eight of the 417 samples of milk, edible oil and milk products, which were taken by the authorities from different places in Haryana recently, have been found unsafe, the officials said.

Some samples were also found to be sub-standard, they added.

Continuing the drive, the Haryana Food and Drug Administration on Friday conducted a raid in Ambala and took another set of samples of ghee of two different brands, an official statement said here.

“…417 samples of milk, edible oil and milk products were taken from various places of the state recently, out of which 28 samples were found to be unsafe,” it said.

The statement quoting Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Lalit Siwatch, said on the directions of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, a special campaign was launched to check adulterated food products. Samples from Ambala, Panipat, Pillukheda, Kurukshetra and other places in the state were collected.

A total of 54 milk samples were taken, of which one was unsafe and 13 samples were found to be sub-standard, the statement said.

Similarly, 363 samples of ghee and edible oil were collected, of which 27 were found to be unsafe and 86 sub-standard, it added.

Siwatch said recently a state-level committee was formed to take appropriate action in this regard. Food Safety officers of Panipat, Hisar and Jhajjar were included as members.

The committee took appropriate action against the complaints of adulteration of edible oil, milk and milk products in the entire state and collected these samples from across the state. These samples were sent to the laboratory, on the basis of which action is being taken against the wrongdoers, it said.

