Minorities in dire straits in BJP-ruled states: Owaisi

On Tuesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a public meeting in Ranchi Jharkhand where he announced that he would contest Assembly polls in Jharkhand, according to India Today.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for favouring US President Donald Trump's re-election in 2020 despite the fact that Trump had appreciated Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the AIMIM chief said, "What kind of love is this? Iss pyaar ko hum kya naam de? [What do we call this love?]."

Owaisi raised the point of minorities being in dire straits in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states. He also spoke on terrorism and the growing mob lynching in the country.

Speaking on the Kashmir clampdown, he asked, "It's been more than 50 days. The internet and phones are not working in Kashmir but they say everything is normal. If all is well and normal why don't you restore the communication Mr Amit Shah?"

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, the chief said, "He [Narendra Modi] shouts 'Make in India', 'Make in India' but he's moving around the world seeking foreign investment."

While talking about demonetisation, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Notebandi [demonetisation] was to root out terrorism but the Army chief says that terrorists have flocked near Balakot."

Asaduddin Owaisi talked of National Register of Citizens (NRC) too.

The chief also spoke about the incidents of lynching in Jharkhand and said it has become a distinct feature in the state. "Tabrez, Alimuddin, and there exists a series, 18 women were lynched," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The face on a poster of Asaduddin Owaisi put up in Ranchi was painted black by some miscreants that irked his supporters. The poster was removed later.