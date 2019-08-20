Modi conveys displeasure to UK PM over Pak protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed to Boris Johnson, his counterpart in the United Kingdom, about New Delhi's displeasure over recent “vandalism and violence” by a large number of Pakistani protesters in front of the Indian High Commission in London.

Modi and Johnson spoke over phone – five days after the protests by Pakistanis. protesting New Delhi's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and reorganize the state into two Union Territories.

The Pakistani protesters chose India's Independence Day to stage the demonstration in front of the India House in London.

PM Modi stressed the importance of effective steps to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence and intolerance, particularly in the context of the expanding footprint of terrorist organisations such as Islamic State, according to a press release issued by Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi.

Modi also drew Johnson's “attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means”.

It added that Johnson had regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors.

New Delhi is also upset with the UK for the stand it took during the recent informal consultation at the United Nations Security Council on J&K.

The UK not only expressed concern over human rights situation in J&K, but also extended support to China's demand for the UNSC to issue a public statement on the situation.