Modi govt to spend Rs 3 lakh crore to ensure piped water for all

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jan 25 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 13:54 ist
Credit: Bloomberg Photo

By Siddhartha Singh

India plans to spend Rs 3 lakh crore ($41 billion) to ensure tap water is delivered to every household in the next five years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb. 1 as part of the government’s Budget for the year starting April 1, the people said, asking not to be identified as the proposal is not public.

The government plans to improve the availability of water, modernise sewage treatment plants and better utilize the country’s water resources, the people said.

It will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan mission.

A finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for a comment.

