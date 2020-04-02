Modi greets Prince Charles on recovery from COVID-19, thanks him for interest in Ayurveda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Prince Charles of the United Kingdom over phone, complimented him for recovering from COVID-19 infection and thanked him for his keen interests in Ayurveda.

Modi spoke to Prince Charles, even as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Naik, said that a healthcare centre in Bengaluru cured the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II of the UK using Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines.

Naik said that SOUKYA, a healthcare centre in Bengaluru, had cured Prince Charles using Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines.

The press-release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi after Prime Minister’s telephone-call with Prince Charles had no mention about the role of SOUKYA or Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines in the recovery of the UK royal.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Prince Charles, who was reported to be COVID-19 positive on March 26, stated in a video-message on Wednesday that he had developed mild symptoms and had now recovered.

Modi on Thursday thanked Prince Charles for his “keen interest” in Ayurveda. “He (the Prime Minster) explained the recent Indian initiative aimed at teaching basic yoga exercises through short animation videos, and disseminating easy home-made traditional remedies for enhancing immunity,” the MEA stated in its press-release.

Prince Charles appreciated “the potential of these initiatives for enhancing health and wellbeing, especially in the present situation”, added the MEA.

The Prime Minister and the UK royal discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Modi conveyed his condolences for the loss of life in the UK over the past few days. “He expressed satisfaction that His Royal Highness had recovered from his own recent indisposition, and wished him lasting good health,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

Prince Charles expressed his appreciation for the members of the Indian diaspora in the UK, including many members of the National Health Service, who were playing a seminal role in combatting the pandemic. He also referred to the selfless work being done by religious and social organizations of the Indian community in the UK.

The heir to the UK throne thanked the Prime Minister for the facilitation and assistance provided for the citizens of his country, who got stranded in India during the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.