Modi in MP Live: PM pays tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal today to participate in the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan', and launch multiple initiatives for the tribal community as the government marks the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda. Stay tuned for updates.
Centre pays tribute to Birsa Munda on birth anniversary
Birsa Munda: Spearhead of tribal fight against British
Jharkhand’s Birsa Munda is known for his immense contribution to India’s struggle for independence from the British and is associated with names like ‘Dharti Abba’ or 'Father of the Earth'.
BJP using names of Birsa Munda, Rani Kamalapati for political purpose: Digvijaya Singh
On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged the BJP was using the names of tribal icons Birsa Munda and Gond queen Rani Kamalapati for political benefit but in reality, some leaders of the ruling party are committing "atrocities" against tribal people in the state.
Hitting back, MP BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga said that instead of levelling baseless allegations against the saffron party Singh should come clean on the land grabbing done by his son-in-law in Panna.
PM Modi to address tribal rally, inaugurate new railway station in Bhopal today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a convention of tribal communities in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Monday to mark the “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” and inaugurate the revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station, earlier known as Habibanj, besides launching various initiatives.
IAF lands fighter aircraft on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi
The Indian Air Force on Sunday landed fighter aircraft on the Purvanchal Expressway in UP'sSultanpuras part of its rehearsal for an airshow on November 16 on the occasion of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
More rehearsals will be carried out by the IAF at the airstrip before November 16, official sources said.
They said 30 fighter planes will showcase their might at the newly constructed expressway after Prime Minister Modi dedicates the 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway to the nation on Tuesday.
(PTI)
PM Modi to dedicate to the Nation redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal during his visit today
Redeveloped in Public-Private partnership (ppp) mode, it is the first world-class railway station in the state.
(IANS)
PM Modi pays tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary
BJP eyeing tribal vote bank by renaming Bhopal's Habibganj railway station
In Madhya Pradesh, tribal communities constitute over 21 per cent of total population, highest in the country.
BJP in Madhya Pradesh is launching a massive outreach programme aiming to bring Dalit and tribal people closer to the party by highlighting the lives and personalities of freedom fighters and prominent personalities of the two communities as part of a movement to restore pride of Dalit and tribal heroes whose contribution was forgotten.
PM to visit Madhya Pradesh for 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit launch multiple initiatives for the tribal community as the government marks the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda in Bhopal.
At the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan' at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh.
During the event, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Railways in Madhya Pradesh, including the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj broad gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri broad gauge section and the electrified Guna-Gwalior section.