Modi to offer lotus 'Tulabharam' at Guruvayur temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer 'Tulabharam' using lotuses at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple at Thrissur in Kerala on Saturday.

Guruvayur Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas told reporters that orders have been placed for 112 kgs of lotus flowers to the temple for the 'Tulabharam' ritual of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the temple between 9 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

'Tulabharam' is the ritual in which a person will offer any sacred items equal to his body weight to the lord. Majority of the lotus would be brought from Nagercoil in Tamilnadu.

In 2008 also Narendra Modi offered Tulabharam using lotuses at the renowned Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple.

Modi, who is on his maiden visit to Kerala after taking over as the Prime Minister for the second term, will be also addressing a public meeting at Thrissur after the temple darshan.

There are wide speculations that Modi may make some announcements on Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple women entry issue.