Modi, Trudeau discuss security, counterterrorism cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed bilateral security and counter-terrorism cooperation on Monday amid growing concerns in New Delhi over the anti-India activities by radical pro-Khalistani elements among the Sikhs in the North American country.

Modi and Trudeau had a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany. “Useful exchange between PM @narendramodi and Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at Schloss Elmau. Leaders discussed bilateral ties and agreed to expand trade and economic linkages, cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as P2P (people to people) ties,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted after the meeting.

The meeting between the two prime ministers took place amid New Delhi’s concerns over the link between radical pro-Khalistani Sikhs in Canada and the attempts being made to revive extremism in Punjab in India.