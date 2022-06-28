Modi, Trudeau discuss security, counterterrorism

Modi, Trudeau discuss security, counterterrorism cooperation

The meeting took place amid New Delhi’s concerns over links between radical pro-Khalistani Sikhs in Canada and the attempts being made to revive extremism in Punjab

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2022, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 01:33 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed bilateral security and counter-terrorism cooperation on Monday amid growing concerns in New Delhi over the anti-India activities by radical pro-Khalistani elements among the Sikhs in the North American country.

Modi and Trudeau had a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany. “Useful exchange between PM @narendramodi and Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at Schloss Elmau. Leaders discussed bilateral ties and agreed to expand trade and economic linkages, cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as P2P (people to people) ties,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted after the meeting.

The meeting between the two prime ministers took place amid New Delhi’s concerns over the link between radical pro-Khalistani Sikhs in Canada and the attempts being made to revive extremism in Punjab in India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G7
Justin Trudeau
Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 