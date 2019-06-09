Modi will show favouritism to BJP-ruled states: Rahul 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the last day of his maiden visit to Wayanad after his thumping Lok Sabha victory from the constituency.

Rahul said that Modi's statement in Kerala on Saturday that the latter loved Kerala as much as he loved Varanasi was a baseless one.

"Modi has been showing favouritism to BJP-ruled states. Kerala would not get the consideration that states like Uttar Pradesh would, as the left-front was in power here. Modi had been promoting politics of hatred," Rahul said.

The Congress president also said that Modi and the BJP were of the opinion that those who do not follow RSS ideologies were not Indians.

He reiterated that he would address the issues of Kerala beyond politics and also expressed happiness over a CPM MLA from Wayanad meeting him to discuss the region's issues.

Rahul's three-day thanksgiving tour to Wayanad ended on Sunday.

He would soon be setting up an office in the constituency to take up people's issues.

Rahul held discussions with several organisations in Wayanad, who took up a host of issues including a demand to lift the night traffic ban along the Bandipur national park that connects Kerala and Karnataka and the upliftment of the area's tribal community.