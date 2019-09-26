Molestation accused rapes complainant after bail

A 14-year old girl was allegedly raped by a youth, who had earlier molested her, within days of his release from jail after getting bail, in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, about 200 kilometres from here.

The youth, according to the police sources here, barged into the house of the victim late on Wednesday night and raped her at gun point. He managed to flee from there after perpetrating the crime.

The family members of the victim alleged that the cops had shooed them away, when they approached them for lodging a complaint in this regard.

''They (cops) asked us to bring two witnesses,'' the father of the victim said.

A complaint was later lodged after the intervention of the senior officials, sources said.

Sources said that the same youth had allegedly molested the minor a few days back. He was subsequently arrested by the police after a complaint was lodged by her parents.

Sources said that the youth had then threatened the family of the victims with dire consequences if they approached the police.

''The accused was enlarged on bail barely a week back,'' said a police official in Banda.

Police said that the victim had been sent for medical examination. A massive hunt was launched to nab the culprit, they added.