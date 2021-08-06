Parliament Live: Deadlock continues, yet Bills continue to be passed

Even as the third week of Monsoon session of Parliament is set to end tomorrow on a note of disruption, the Congress on Thursday made it clear it will keep up the momentum against the government on issues of alleged snooping with Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressing a 'Sansad Gehrao' protest by the Indian Youth Congress and attacking Israeli spyware Pegasus by calling it a "tool to silence people". Stay tuned for updates.
BJP readies ammunition for Pegasus discussion in Parliament
With the Opposition unrelenting on a discussion on Pegasus revelations in Parliament, BJP on Thursday went on an offensive targeting the “Congress dynasty” for the logjam and claiming that there was no prima facie evidence to support the snooping allegations.
Read more
Modi slams Opposition for stalling Parliament, terms it 'self-goal'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the opposition parties for stalling the proceedings of the Parliament and accused them of "hurting" the "sentiments" of the nation.
Read more
No end to Parliament deadlock, 3 Bills passed in din
There was no end to the deadlock in Parliament as the Modi government pushed through its legislative agenda amid protests by opposition members over demand for a probe into allegations of snooping as part of the Pegasus project.
Read more
Congress, Opposition parties to up the ante in final week of Monsoon Session
At the 'Sansad Gehrao' protest" on Thursday, Gandhi told the young workers, "your mobile phone is your voice. Narendra Modi has put the idea of Pegasus in the mobile phone of every youth, not just mine. This idea is that if you speak the truth, Narendra Modi and Pegasus are there in your phones...Pegasus is a way to silence the voice of people."
Read more