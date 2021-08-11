Parliament Live: More aggressive attack expected from Opposition in Rajya Sabha today

The last leg of the Monsoon Session in Parliament continues to witness a deadlock between the Opposition and the Centre over several issues. Ruckus ensued in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as MPs climbed the reporters' table during the discussion on the agriculture sector. The government may take action against them. Stay tuned for updates.
Lok Sabha to begin proceedings at 11 am
Opposition MPs may face suspension over ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Centre and the Opposition sparred over the ruckus in Rajya Sabha during the discussion on farmers' issue even as a couple of protesting MPs stared at the possibility of being suspended from the House on charges of unruly behaviour.
Opposition protests melt as LS passes OBC bill unanimously
The three-week long protests over Pegasus revelations in Lok Sabha melted on Tuesday as members discussed and passed a politically sensitive bill that seeks to restore the states' powers to draw up OBC lists.
Stormy session expected in RS today over Bill regarding privatisation of insurance cos
After the discussion on farmers' issue in Rajya Sabha ending in a widened rift, the Opposition is gearing up for another fight with the government on Wednesday on a bill that proposes to enhance the private sector role in public sector insurance companies.
Cong will continue to fight against PM Modi's ideology that divides India: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre for not allowing the opposition to raise in Parliament serious issues related to farmers, Pegasus snooping controversy and corruption, and said that his party would continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ideology that divides India".
As the monsoon session of Parliament continues to be marred by frequent disruptions over the Pegasus issue, Gandhi, who was here to inaugurate the new building of Jammu and Kashmir Congress office, alleged that the policies of the Narendra Modi government were dividing India. (PTI)
Today in Lok Sabha
Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move to consider and pass the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today
Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Constitution amendment bill to restore the power of states to make their own OBC lists after a thaw in the logjam as Opposition parties backed the legislation but demanded the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation and many of them also called for a caste-based census. (PTI)