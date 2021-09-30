Mortality in India's 2nd Covid-19 wave falls as vaccination picks up

The vaccination data from Covid-19 second wave has revealed that the Covid-19 vaccine has successfully reduced mortality rate among people who are either fully or partially vaccinated as compared to the unvaccinated population, even during the peak.

In the beginning of the second wave, in the week ending on April 18, average weekly death per million for the total unvaccinated population of the country was 19.18. Meanwhile, for the same week, average deaths per million for people with at least one dose was 1.72 and for people with two doses it stood at 0.46.

In the beginning of August, the Covid cases gradually started to drop with the increase in the vaccination rate.

The ‘vaccine effectiveness on mortality’ data from the ICMR shows that in the week ending on August 15, average weekly death per million for unvaccinated population stood at 2.18, for partially vaccinated population it was 0.04, and for fully vaccinated people it was 0.01.

The weekly death per million curve for unvaccinated population was rising in the beginning of the second wave. However, after June 7, when the Centre announced free Covid vaccination for 18 years and above, the death rate drastically fell.

As of the week ending on June 6, the total vaccination coverage was 20.31 per cent which became more than double-- 44.63 per cent in the week ending on August 15.

Between the weeks ending on June 6 and August 15 when the vaccination rate increased, the mortality rate of the population above 60 - the most vulnerable group - decreased drastically.

For the same group, the unvaccinated population had 30.04 weekly deaths per million, partially vaccinated people had 0.46 weekly deaths per million and fully vaccinated people had 0.33 weekly deaths per million.

The analysis of vaccine efficacy is based on ICMR’s Covid-19 testing data, Co-WIN’s vaccination data and the death numbers are from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

