MoS Defence says Chinese attack along border was pre-planned

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that China’s attack on Indian Army soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was pre-planned.

“Today, China’s aggression on India, is without reason. The attack on six-seven posts was pre-planned by China and we are confident that India will give a befitting reply,” Naik, who is also a North Goa Lok Sabha MP, said.

Follow live updates on India-China border tension

“The hand-to-hand fight and the stone-pelting, in which our Colonel and other soldiers died and Chinese troops were killed as well, was a big incident... We are firm in our efforts and position that we will not allow China or anyone to cross even one inch over the Line of Control,” Naik said.

“Things had settled in five to six places (along the border). In some places, soldiers on both sides were withdrawn by 2.5 km. But what happened in Leh recently was very unfortunate. The matter started from there,” Naik said.

Read: Stand-off on 70th anniversary of India-China relations

He also offered condolences to the slain soldiers and said that their martyrdom would not go in vain.

"I offer my condolences to the colonel and other soldiers who were martyred. The whole country is proud of their sacrifice for the motherland. Their sacrifice will not be wasted," Naik said.

At least 20 Indian soldiers including an Indian army colonel were martyred in brutal hand-to-hand skirmish between the soldiers of both armies late on Monday.