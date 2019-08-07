MP and Punjab CM’s wife defrauded Rs 23L after telecall

Former union minister and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur was defrauded of lakhs of rupees from her bank account after she fell prey to a caller who identified himself as a manager of the State Bank of India. Kaur is the sitting MP from Punjab’s Patiala.

The brief tele conversation with the hoax caller finally led to Rs 23 lakh being withdrawn from the MP’s account. This incident happened when Preneet Kaur was in Delhi attending the monsoon session of the Parliament.

The phoney bank manager called the MP to say he wanted to deposit her salary in her account for which he needed her account details, including her bank account number, ATM pin and CVC number. He also asked her for the OTP number which she received.

The CM’s wife did not realise she was talking to a hoax caller. Preneet gave the caller all details including the OTP number. Within no time, for, the MP received an SMS saying that Rs 23 lakh was debited from her account. The police were informed immediately. The caller was traced to Jamtara area of Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The accused has been arrested. Fortunately, the money has been received, Punjab police said today.