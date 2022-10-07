Mulayam Singh Yadav's health continues to be critical

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical and he continues to remain on life-saving drugs, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Yadav is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition is still critical and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists: Medanta Hospital, Gurugram (File photo) pic.twitter.com/naKhYgX2CB — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

More to follow...