Mulayam Singh Yadav's health continues to be critical

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical and he continues to remain on life-saving drugs, news agency ANI reported on Friday.
Yadav is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition is still critical and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists: Medanta Hospital, Gurugram
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/naKhYgX2CB
— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube