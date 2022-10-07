Mulayam Singh Yadav's health continues to be critical

Mulayam Singh Yadav's health continues to be critical

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 07 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 15:01 ist
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical and he continues to remain on life-saving drugs, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Yadav is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mulayam Singh Yadav

What's Brewing

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

 